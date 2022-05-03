Mumbai: To maintain peace and order, Maharashtra Police on Tuesday deployed heavy forces across the state and canceled the leaves of all personnel. In the wake of an ongoing situation, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajneesh Seth urged citizens to maintain peace and law and order in the state. He also issued a warning and said that stern action will be taken against those who would try to take the law into their hands. Speaking to a leading news channel, Seth asserted that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s speech where he had reiterated his demand for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques is being investigated and ‘legal action will be taken if needed.Also Read - 'What's The Big Deal', Says Shiv Sena After Police Files Case Against Raj Thackeray for Inflammatory Speech

“Today the home minister had a meeting to take stock of the law and order situation in the state. Maharashtra Police Force is capable of handling any law and order situation and we are fully ready. Several meetings have been taken at the local level with peace committees and mohalla committees to ensure social peace and harmony. I request every citizen of the state to maintain peace and cooperate with the police,” said DGP Seth.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister has briefed CM Uddhav Thackeray on the law and order situation. CM ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law & order and not wait for anyone’s order. Maharashtra DGP & CM had a telephonic conversation, law & order situation was discussed.

Earlier on May 1, while addressing a rally in Ahmednagar, MNS President had said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

“Loudspeakers is a social issue, but if it is being made a religious one, then we shall give a reply in the same manner. Eid will be celebrated on May 3. We don’t want to vitiate the atmosphere. But from May 4, if loudspeakers are not brought down (from mosques), then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume in front of those mosques”, Thackeray had said.