Leopard Rescued By Maharashtra Forest Department, Released After Comprehensive Treatment

Once deemed fit for release, the leopard was entrusted to the forest department which subsequently released the feline back into its natural habitat.

Upon arrival at the centre, the leopard exhibited signs of severe weakness and anorexia.

Leopard Rescue: An approximately 7-year-old male leopard was recently rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department and brought to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar for treatment. After a comprehensive recovery, the feline has been released into its natural habitat.

In a recent breakthrough story of recovery and revival, an approximately 7-year-old male leopard, rescued by the Forest Department in Dhule, Maharashtra, has found a second chance at life under the dedicated medical care of Wildlife SOS at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), which is operated in collaboration between the Junnar Forest Division and Wildlife SOS.

Upon arrival at the centre, the leopard exhibited signs of severe weakness and anorexia, accompanied by hair loss from the hind part of its body. Blood tests conducted by Wildlife SOS veterinarians unveiled a potential bacterial infection, prompting a comprehensive treatment plan.

Under the expert care of the NGO and the Junnar Forest Division, the leopard received antibiotics to address the disease and prevent secondary infections. As the leopard responded positively to the treatment, further blood tests were conducted, confirming the feline’s complete recovery. Once deemed fit for release, the leopard was entrusted to the forest department, which subsequently released the feline back into its natural habitat.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The bacterial infection in the leopard had led to neurological distress, evidenced by the feline consistently lowering his head. The successful recovery of this male leopard shows Wildlife SOS’ approach of targeted medical intervention in wildlife conservation.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “In the face of a rapidly declining leopard population in the country, this successful treatment and rehabilitation underscores the critical role of timely intervention in ensuring the well-being of these big cats.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar, said, “The prompt coordination between the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS has resulted in the successful treatment of the leopard. We appreciate the NGO’s swift response in saving the feline.”

