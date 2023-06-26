Home

Male Leopard Rescued From Deep Open Well By Wildlife SOS, Maharashtra Forest Department: Watch

The residents of Nimgaon Sava village heard an unfamiliar sound originating from a neighbouring well.

Initially hesitant, the distressed leopard eventually climbed into the cage and it was then carefully lifted out.

Leopard Rescue: With the turn of a new day, another leopard was faced with an agonising tragedy when the animal was found trapped in a 30-foot-deep open well in Nimgaon Sava village situated in Otur Forest Range, Junnar. Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department sprang into action to rescue an adult male leopard, and then safely released it back into the wild.

Recently, the residents of Nimgaon Sava village heard an unfamiliar sound originating from a neighbouring well. On approaching closer, they saw a leopard struggling to stay afloat in the nearly 30-foot-deep open well. Concerned for the animal’s well-being, they immediately informed the Maharashtra Forest Department about the emergency. A rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was also called in to assist the forest officers.

Equipped with the necessary rescue gear such as ropes and a trap cage, the team reached the location immediately. After assessing the situation, the NGO’s team and the forest department staff devised a strategy.

A trap cage was carefully lowered into the well. Initially hesitant, the distressed leopard eventually climbed into the cage and it was then carefully lifted out. The Wildlife SOS veterinarian performed an on-site health assessment and handed over the leopard to the forest department for release.

Dr. Chandan Sawne, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “Once the leopard was pulled out of the well, we performed a health assessment at the site. The leopard was an adult male, approximately 9-10 years old. The animal had superficial scratches on its body, and we accordingly handed over the animal to the forest department for release.”

Vaibhab Kakade, Range Forest Officer, Otur Forest Range said, “Due to the large number of people gathered at the site, the operation took nearly 5 hours. But a combined effort of our staff and the Wildlife SOS team led to the successful rescue of the leopard.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “During such rescues, time is of the essence as the leopards that fall inside these wells suffer from tiredness and exhaustion. Therefore open wells still pose a huge threat to wild animals like leopards. But due to the collaborative effort of multiple stakeholders such as the villagers and the forest department, this rescue operation could be carried out successfully.”

