Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Amid intense political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday wrote an emotionally powerful letter to all rebel MLAs, urging them to find a way for the crisis to settle down.

In an effort to calm them down and bring them back home, Uddhav Thackeray tried to reach out to them camping in Guwahati.

In an emotional message to the MLAs, he said, "You are still with Shiv Sena from the heart."

Saying that he was concerned about them, Uddhav said, “You’ve been locked up for the last few days. Every day new information surfaces. Many of you are still in touch.”

“Many of you are in touch with us, you’re still in Shiv Sena at heart; family members of some MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me,” he said in the letter to the rebel MLAs.

He said every day new information is coming out about the MLAs being trapped in Guwahati for the last few days. “As Shiv Sena’s family head I respect your sentiments, get rid of confusion. We’ll sit together and find a way out of this… if you come forward and speak, we’ll find a way out,” he said.

Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appeals to party MLAs in Guwahati, to come & discuss; said "Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart; family members of some MLAs have also contacted me & conveyed their sentiments to me…" (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6pfhtQs7Go — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Uddhav also urged the rebel MLAs not to fall for anyone’s claims and said the respect that the Shiv Sena has given you, you will not get anywhere else. “If you come face to face we can definitely find a way out. As the Shiv Sena chief and head of the family, I am worried about you even now,” he pleaded.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde earlier in the day claimed he has 50 MLAs with him at Guwahati, 40 of them from the Sena.