Liquor Sale, Serving Deadline EXTENDED For Christmas, New Year’s Eve In Pune; Here’s All You Need To Know

The timings for liquor sale and serving deadline has been extended in Pune, both for Christmas and New Year Eve. Read to know the changes announced by the government..

New Delhi: Christmas is here and New Year is round the corner. Everyone is in a celebratory mood and is ready to bring in the new year with friends and family. Most people celebrate the New Year Eve by hosting or being in parties and out of them, quite a few enjoy the consumption of alcohol. The government has fixed the timing in terms of liquor sale and serving deadline which has to be followed by both sellers and buyers. If you are a resident of Pune, you must know that the deadline for liquor sale and serving has been extended in the city, especially for Christmas and New Year Eve. The Maharashtra Government has sanctioned the extension for liquor sale hours and has also allowed hotels, permit rooms and clubs to operate for longer hours on these special festive days..

Liquor Serving Timings Extended In Pune

As mentioned earlier, the liquor serving deadline for Christmas and New Year’s Eve has been extended by the Maharashtra government for Pune. According to the notification, permit rooms and bars will be able to operate till 5:00 AM on December 24, 25 and 31. Hotels and clubs under Pune Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction will serve liquor till 5:00 AM instead of 1:30 AM, which was their previous cut-off.

Liquor Sale Deadline Extended In Pune

On Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, i.e. December 25, 25 and 31, the deadline for sale of liquor has also been extended. All liquor shops will now remain open until 1:00 AM instead of the usual time of 10:30 PM. Stores that exclusively sell wine will have a selling window until 1:00 AM and this timeline is also valid for outlets selling beer, wine and/or both in sealed bottles, for off-premises consumption.

Even though a deadline for liquor sale and serving has been announced by the government, notification regarding the extension of deadlines for outdoor music playing is yet to be released by the state government.

Even though a deadline for liquor sale and serving has been announced by the government, notification regarding the extension of deadlines for outdoor music playing is yet to be released by the state government.