Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has been changing the liquor policies from time to time which had impacted the prices of alcohol or other alcohol-related products in the state. In its latest decision, the state government has decided to upgrade the liquor shops. The decision has been welcomed by various market associations, including the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) in Mumbai, which is the apex body of the premium alcoholic beverage industry.

According to the reports, the Maharashtra government has made two categories in this regard- super-premium and elite outlets. The liquor shops under the super-premium category will have an area somewhere around 601 sqm. Whereas the area of ​​elite shops is estimated to be between 71 sqm and 600 sqm.

The customers will soon be able to taste premium liquor brands from 'super premium' liquor shops or markets apart from 'walk-in' and 'self-service' facilities. But the condition for this is that the area of ​​the shop should be 601 square meters and above.

Maharashtra has around 45 operational wineries. Of these, between 15 and 20 units directly market products, while the rest are bulk manufacturers and supply wines to the bigger wineries.

The wine industry boasts of a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore annually and Maharashtra contributes 65% of these revenues. Most wineries are located in Nashik, which produce around 80% of India’s wine, followed by Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.

The current sale of 70 lakh litres per year in the state is expected to go up to 1 crore litres under the new policy for retail sale, industry officials said.