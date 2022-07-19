Mumbai: A sweet video of an interaction between newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and a little girl is going viral on social media. The video is said to have been shot at Shinde’s Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai. In the video, the girl identified as Annada Damre asks for tips from Shinde to become Chief Minister, and also asked about his recent visit to flood-hit Assam. The girl asked him if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people ‘like he did’.Also Read - Viral Video: Poor Dog Licks Ice Cream on Poster Believing It to Be Real, Internet Sympathises | Watch

She asked, “When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?” Shinde jokingly said, “Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did? (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/WSdUN16jHq — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

That was not it. The girl also asked the CM to promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali this year. “Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?” Shinde asked. Annada said yes. Later, Shinde turned to other party members in the room and remarked, “The girl is very smart.”

Notably, Eknath Shinde recently took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister in June this year overthrowing the then CM Uddhav Thackeray.