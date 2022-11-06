LIVE Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a thumping victory. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Andheri East Bypoll Results.

Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Andheri East constituency which went to poll on Thursday will begin shortly. It was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The by-elections in the Andheri (East) constituency were necessitated following the death of the sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. His wife Rutuja Ramesh Latke was the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction from Andheri East Vidhan Sabha seat. She is expected to register a comfortable win as the election in Andheri East was just a mere formality following the withdrawal of the BJP’s candidate from the fray last month. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature. Stay tuned for all the updates.

