LIVE Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a thumping victory. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Andheri East Bypoll Results.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:42 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

LIVE Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Andheri East constituency which went to poll on Thursday will begin shortly.  It was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The by-elections in the Andheri (East) constituency were necessitated following the death of the sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. His wife Rutuja Ramesh Latke was the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction from Andheri East Vidhan Sabha seat.  She is expected to register a comfortable win as the election in Andheri East was just a mere formality following the withdrawal of the BJP’s candidate from the fray last month. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Results 2022: There were a total of seven candidates in the fray and barring Latke, all were independents.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Results 2022: counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Stay tuned.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: The high-octane Andheri East constituency in Maharashtra had witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 31.74 per cent, as per EC’s approximate trends.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: The constituency approximately comprises 38 per cent Maharashtrians, 21 per cent North Indians, 14 per cent Muslims, 12 per cent Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, 7 per cent South Indians, 5 per cent Christians and 2 per cent others.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray had pitched for an unopposed contest and withdrawal of the saffron party’s candidate as per ”political traditions” in the state.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:45 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:42 AM IST