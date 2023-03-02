Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023, Pune Election: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: India.com brings to you the latest updates from Chinchwad, Kasba Peth seat in Pune Assembly Constituencies where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

Updated: March 2, 2023 7:24 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Voting at Pune’s two Assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypoll election 2023 took place on February 26. The Pune by-poll election 2023 in these two seats were announced by the Election Commission of India after the death of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative Assembly (MLAs) Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. In Chinchwad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Vitthal Kate is contesting against BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and Independent Rahul Kalate. In Kasba Peth constituency, it is expected to witness a tight contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

A voter turnout of 50.47 per cent was recorded in the by-election to Chinchwad Assembly seat and 50.06 per cent in Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Live Updates

  • 6:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Kasba Peth seat to have 20 rounds of counting, 37 rounds for Chinchwad

    The Food Corporation of India warehouse in Koregaon Park will host the Kasba Peth vote counting, while that for the Chinchwad assembly seat will be held at Shankarao Gawade Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon.

    There would be 20 counting rounds for the Kasba Peth seat and 37 rounds for the Chinchwad seat. H Heavy police security has been deployed at the counting centres.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 6:02 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 7:24 AM IST

