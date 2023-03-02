Home

LIVE Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023, Pune Election: Straight Fight Between BJP’s Hemant Rasane, Congress’ Dhangekar

Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: India.com brings to you the latest updates from Chinchwad, Kasba Peth seat in Pune Assembly Constituencies where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Voting at Pune’s two Assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypoll election 2023 took place on February 26. The Pune by-poll election 2023 in these two seats were announced by the Election Commission of India after the death of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative Assembly (MLAs) Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. In Chinchwad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Vitthal Kate is contesting against BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and Independent Rahul Kalate. In Kasba Peth constituency, it is expected to witness a tight contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

A voter turnout of 50.47 per cent was recorded in the by-election to Chinchwad Assembly seat and 50.06 per cent in Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Meanwhile, to ensure a smooth counting process for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly bypolls, a significant police force has been deployed. Police teams are stationed at the counting centres and constituency areas, and some specialised patrolling teams are formed to maintain law and order.

