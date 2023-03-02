Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023, Pune Election: Straight Fight Between BJP’s Hemant Rasane, Congress’ Dhangekar
Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: India.com brings to you the latest updates from Chinchwad, Kasba Peth seat in Pune Assembly Constituencies where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

Updated: March 2, 2023 8:52 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE | Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Voting at Pune’s two Assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypoll election 2023 took place on February 26. The Pune by-poll election 2023 in these two seats were announced by the Election Commission of India after the death of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative Assembly (MLAs) Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. In Chinchwad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Vitthal Kate is contesting against BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap and Independent Rahul Kalate. In Kasba Peth constituency, it is expected to witness a tight contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

A voter turnout of 50.47 per cent was recorded in the by-election to Chinchwad Assembly seat and 50.06 per cent in Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Meanwhile, to ensure a smooth counting process for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly bypolls, a significant police force has been deployed. Police teams are stationed at the counting centres and constituency areas, and some specialised patrolling teams are formed to maintain law and order.

Live Updates

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Pune Bypolls, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Ashwini Jagtap of BJP leads over NCP’s Nana Kate in first round

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Pune Bypolls, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap marginally ahead in Chinchwad

    BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap leads NCP’s Nana Kate (representing MVA) by 449 votes in early rounds of postal ballot counting.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Counting of votes underway for Kasba Peth by-elections

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Pune Bypolls, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Key contestants

    In Kasba Peth, the main contestants are Hemant Rasane from the BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar from the MVA.

    In Chinchwad, the BJP has nominated Ashwini Jagtap, the spouse of former MLA Laxman Jagtap, NCP has fielded Nana Kate. Independent candidate Rahul Kalate is also in the fray.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Pune Bypolls, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Traffic restrictions, road closure

    Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Magar issued the orders. Vehicles heading towards South Main Road from Mangaldas Road and St Mira’s College will be allowed to travel till Lane Number 1 and from here vehicle users will have to move towards North Main Road.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Pune Bypolls, Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Traffic restrictions

    Movement of vehicles on South Main Road between the junction at Lane Number 1 and Lane Number 7 is not allowed.Vehicles heading towards South Main Road from lane numbers 5, 6, and 7 will have to use Lane Number 4 to reach their destinations in Koregaon Park.

  • 6:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Chinchwad, Kasba Peth Bypoll Results 2023: Kasba Peth seat to have 20 rounds of counting, 37 rounds for Chinchwad

    The Food Corporation of India warehouse in Koregaon Park will host the Kasba Peth vote counting, while that for the Chinchwad assembly seat will be held at Shankarao Gawade Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon.

    There would be 20 counting rounds for the Kasba Peth seat and 37 rounds for the Chinchwad seat. H Heavy police security has been deployed at the counting centres.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 6:02 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 8:52 AM IST

