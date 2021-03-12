Parbhani: Authorities have imposed a lockdown in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district due to the rise in Coronavirus cases. The lockdown will come into effect from tonight 12 am and will remain in force till March 15 (Monday) 6 AM. “Due to increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am upto Monday morning 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate,” Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik said. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Complete Lockdown From March 15-21 Due to Rise in Corona Cases | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Earlier in the day, a partial lockdown was imposed in Pune due to rising Coronavirus cases, our sources said. All schools and colleges in Pune have been directed to remain shut till March 31. Further, a night curfew has been imposed from 11 PM till 6 AM.

Prior to this, authorities imposed a complete lockdown in Akola from March 15. The lockdown came in the wake of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Akola. The lockdown will come into effect from March 15, timings 8 AM onwards. All shops except essential services will remain closed during the lockdown. At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra health department had framed a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots, and audit of deaths. Moreover, all-district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately.

The action plan also includes strict adherence to guidelines on social, political, and religious gatherings, and involve civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.