Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is one of the worst COVID-hit states in India. Despite several curbs and restrictions, Maharashtra has been logging the highest number of cases in the country. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his address to Maharashtra, urged the people to follow all COVID guidelines and indicated that there is a possibility to impose complete lockdown in the state if such situation persists. Also Read - I am Taking help From Seniors like Dhawan, Rahane, Ashwin on Strategic Decisions: Pant

On Friday, state Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that he has proposed a complete lockdown in the state, during a virtual meeting earlier in the day, in view of a continued spike in Covid-19 cases and upcoming festivals. While speaking to India Today, the minister said that it was crucial to close all sops and establishments to break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID19 Deaths: Sunlight Causes Reduction in Mortality Rates, Experts Say

The minister while speaking to India Today further added that the final call on this matter will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions to be Reimposed in Tamil Nadu From April 10. Full List of Curbs Here

“Every day we are witnessing 50 to 60 thousand cases. We have 5.31 lakh active cases today. If the upsurge continues like this, we will have more than 10 lakh active cases soon,” the disaster management minister said to India Today. “If we have to break the chain, it’s not possible keeping half the shops and establishments open. In the virtual conference that took place today, I have suggested a strict lockdown of three weeks to break the chain,” the minister said.