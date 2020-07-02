Maharashtra Lockdown News: For more than four months now, the country is facing lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. And restaurants, spas, cinema halls, and public places have been closed to contain the spread of the infection. Also Read - 'Breaking Chain of COVID Infection': 10-day Complete Lockdown in Thane City, Mira-Bhayandar And Kalyan-Dombivali From Today

Days after the Centre allowed relaxations in economic activities by opening malls, workplaces and temples, the Maharashtra government on Thursday said it is planning to open restaurants and spas in the state with 40-50% capacity. An announcement to this effect was made by Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope. Also Read - International Flights: Delhi Airport Handled Flights to These New Global Destinations For the First Time Ever During Lockdown

However, as people are planning to go for eating out, they need to keep in mind the safety guidelines the Maharashtra government has announced prior to opening the restaurants. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah New Episodes Update: Asit Modi Says 'We Are Not in a Race to Resume Shooting'

1) While going out for dining, people must maintain social distancing as it is a must for all. It is the most effective way to keep yourself protected from the virus. It is advisable not to go in crowds.

2) It is must for people to sanitise their hands in every half an hour. While going out for dinner, visitors must ensure that the restaurant is following all the safety protocols properly.

3) Visitors also must ensure that the chefs and waiters inside the restaurants wear masks and gloves while serving guests.

4) It is always advisable to wash hands in the restaurants with liquid handwash. People may get prone to getting infected if they use soap that has been used by other people before multiple times.

5) Visitors should use restroom in case of emergency only and not always. People should not touch staircases, doors, chairs, menus and tables unnecessarily.