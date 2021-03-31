Nandurbar Lockdown News: In an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread, Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district administration has imposed a lockdown in the district from midnight of Wednesday, March 31 till April 15. Part of the lockdown, all non-essential services/ activities such as local markets, cinema halls, malls and religious places will remain closed during this period. The decision to impose lockdown in the district was taken after over 400 cases were reported on a daily basis. During the lockdown period, petrol pumps and fuel stations have been asked to provide fuel only to vehicles that are required for essential services and to government officials. Also Read - Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 31 Till April 9 Cancelled Due to Public Resentment

Online coaching centres will remain operational.

Grocery and vegetables will be sold between 6 AM to 11 AM every day.

Milk distributors to operate from 7 AM to 9 AM and again from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Government offices

Banks

What’s closed?

Local transport.

Educational institutes including schools, colleges and coaching institutes.

Public transport

Non-essential establishments

Markets

Cinema halls

Shopping malls

Religious places

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases, two days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 27,73,436. With 139 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the state mounted to 54,422. Till Sunday, the state had been ramping up the number of daily tests, resulting into more cases getting detected.

Thane city neighbouring Mumbai reported 926 new infections while Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation added 943 cases during the day. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,287 and 1,785 new cases, respectively.