Lockdown in Mumbai 2021: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to impose restrictions in Mumbai and parts of the state to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus or COVID-19. The fresh curbs are expected to have new rules for public gatherings, social events, attendance norms for private and government offices among others. Notably, Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states in the country. It has detected over 15,000 new cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811. While Nagpur has added 1,828 new cases of coronavirus, Thane, Mumbai and Pune saw 1,169, 1,709 and 1,667 fresh infections respectively.

CM's Last Warning

Yesterday, speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

“Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions,” Thackeray said. Furthermore, he pointed out that crowds had increased in most places since activities resumed in a phased manner from October, and safety rules were not being followed and this had resulted in a steep surge in cases.

“Last week, a Central team visited Mumbai and one of the members told me no one was wearing masks or following social distancing at a hotel they visited. Initially, hotels, restaurants were adhering strictly to COVID-19 norms, but now everyone has become lackadaisical,” he said.

Maharashtra Govt NOT in Favour of Lockdown

CM Thackeray asserted that his government was not in favour of a lockdown to tackle the latest surge and asked people to cooperate to avoid having to take such a drastic decision. Mumbai municipal commissioner IS Chahal suggested that the hotel and restaurant associations can organise flying squads to check if outbreak norms were being followed. These association said member establishments not adhering to rules will be removed, while shopping centre representatives said they could deploy “COVID marshals” to check people in malls, while entry into food courts will be restricted.