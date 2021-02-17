Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is alarming and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some strict decisions including a lockdown to rise in infections. In its party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena in an editorial expressed displeasure over people violating coronavirus pandemic guidelines. Also Read - 'Lockdown Will Be Imposed in Mumbai in Coming Days If...', Warns BMC Mayor

The party said, "The government has again issued a stern warning to the people of the state to follow the corona rules and restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic."

“Follow the rules — otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister (Rajesh Tope) himself. The public should take it seriously,” Shiv Sena said, urging people to take precautions and warned of another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

CM Orders Strict Action Against Those Flouting Rules

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries. Due to the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

The party mouthpiece further said that the damage caused by the lockdown is being reversed due to the phase-wise ‘unlock’. “At such a time, due to the negligence of some overzealous people, the fear of ‘corona’ should not arise again,” said the Saamana editorial.

Govt Planning ‘Measures’ To Contain COVID

It further said the government is planning adequate measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. “The public will have to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions. This is all it takes to crush the head of the corona again. This is the right time to be cautious,” the Shiv Sena said.

The mouthpiece further reminded that due to coronavirus the country has suffered tremendously on all fronts be it finance or health.

Second Wave of COVID in Maharashtra

“Fortunately, the only remedy (vaccine) on the corona crisis is now available. At such a time, the number of corona victims in the state has started increasing again and the second wave is starting to happen,” the Shiv Sena said.

Further reacting to the recent rise in virus, Shiv Sena said, “Most of the public is still following the corona rules completely. The question is of careless people. …The rapidly increasing number of new corona patients is alarming. It cannot be ignored.”

