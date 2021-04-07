Mumbai: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai police on Wednesday issued a fresh set of restrictions, in addition to the curbs announced by the Maharashtra government last week, which included state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the city police has pointed out all the updated guidelines that will remain in force till April 30. The updated guidelines clearly stated that only two passengers can travel in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Meanwhile, public buses can operate at full capacity, however, standing passengers will not be allowed. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Raises Question on Govt's COVID-19 Vaccination Statement, Asks 'My Son Has Downs Syndrome, Does He Need Or Want It?'
- Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) – the movement of no more than 5 people allowed
- Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday – no movement except essential services
- Beaches- Closed till 30 April.
- Gardens/Public Grounds – Open from 7am-8pm on weekdays – no more than 5 people allowed
- Shops/Markets/Malls – To remain closed (except essential services).
- Public Transport: Auto rickshaw – Driver + 2; Taxi – Driver + 50% capacity; Bus – Full seating capacity, no standing
- Private Vehicles: Weekdays (7am-8pm) – Allowed; Weekdays (8pm-7am) & 8pm Fri to 7am Mon – Only for essential services
- Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes) to remain closed
- Private offices will remain shut, government offices can run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.
- Only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies
- Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.
- Schools and colleges will remain closed
- People arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket.
- Newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery are allowed from 7 am-8 pm.
- Wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either
- Film/TV Shooting – Allowed with conditions
- Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions – Not allowed
- Restaurants/Bars – To stay closed (except those inside hotels)
- Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery: Weekdays (7am-8pm); Weekends – Only Home Delivery
- Roadside Eatable Vendors – Only home delivery from 7am-8pm
- Religious places – To stay closed