Mumbai: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai police on Wednesday issued a fresh set of restrictions, in addition to the curbs announced by the Maharashtra government last week, which included state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the city police has pointed out all the updated guidelines that will remain in force till April 30. The updated guidelines clearly stated that only two passengers can travel in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Meanwhile, public buses can operate at full capacity, however, standing passengers will not be allowed.

Lockdown Guidelines in Mumbai: What's Allowed, What's Not