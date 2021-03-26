New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Pune increasing rapidly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called a crucial meeting to assess the COVID situation. Officials from the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold talks with the minister and take a final call on additional lockdown-like restrictions. The meeting comes a day after Pawar, guardian minister of Pune, met CM Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence to discuss possible restrictions in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Logs 35,952 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Registers Over 5500 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Pawar had informed them about the key meeting. When asked if the government is planning a complete lockdown to control the spread of the virus, he said that there is a difference of opinion among public representatives on a total shutdown.

COVID-19 on Rise in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 6,432 to touch 4,92,694. Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 3,286, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,811 and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas. Pune city now has a caseload of 2,47,629, while it is 1,28,747 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,16,318 in rural and cantonment areas, the official said. The district has so far seen 9,724 deaths.

Lockdown if Cases Remain in Range of 25,000 to 30,000

Earlier this week, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had asked people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols religiously if they don’t want another lockdown. “If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, Tope said on Monday.

Nearly 36,000 New Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day, health officials said. It took the caseload in the state to 26,00,833. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days. With 111 fatalities reported on Thursday, death toll reached 53,795. Mumbai city reported 5,505 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,027 cases, its highest rise so far.