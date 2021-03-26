Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after holding a key meeting today, said that he will take a decision on lockdown in Pune after assessing the Coronavirus situation till April 2. In case the Coronavirus situation doesn’t in the forthcoming days, the lockdown may be imposed in Pune, Pawar said. This comes as Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in its Coronavirus caseload. Ajit Pawar chaired a crucial meeting with the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to assess the COVID situation. Also Read - Lockdown Imposed in Maharashtra’s Beed From March 26 Till April 4 | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

If reports are to believed, the administration is in the favour of imposing a strict lockdown in the city. However, Ajit Pawar has opposed restrictions as stringent as lockdown.

The meeting came a day after Pawar– who also happens to be guardian minister of Pune– met CM Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence to discuss possible restrictions in Pune as well as parts of Maharashtra that are seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases. On enquiry by reporters if Pune will see a complete lockdown, Pawar had said there is a difference of opinion among public representatives on a total shutdown.

Covid cases in Pune

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 6,432 to touch 4,92,694. Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 3,286, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,811 and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas. Pune city now has a caseload of 2,47,629, while it is 1,28,747 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,16,318 in rural and cantonment areas, the official said. The district has so far seen 9,724 deaths.