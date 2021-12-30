New Delhi: In the wake of the emergence of the new ‘Omicron’ variant of COVID-19, Maharahstra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with COVID Task Force on Thursday. The meeting comes a day after Mumbai reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition since May 8, and one death, taking its tally to 7,75,808 and toll to 16,375. The spike in the country’s financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported.

Also Read - Corona Third Wave In Mumbai Has Started: Maharashtra COVID Task Force Member Confirms

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, terming it as an “alarming” situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread. He urged people and authorities to exercise caution at a time when the new coronavirus variant Omicron has fuelled worries about a fresh spurt in cases. The minister emphasized on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants. The orders were issued on Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya.

The order will be in force from Thursday till January 7, 2022. The police order prohibits all New Year celebrations, programmes, functions and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts and clubs. “Any person contravening the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act Pandemic Act and the Disaster Management Act”, the order stated.