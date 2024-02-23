Home

‘Tutari Coming To Shake Delhi’s Throne’: Sharad Pawar’s NCP Gets New Poll Symbol

Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol.

Image: NCP/X

Lok Sabha Polls: The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP was on Thursday allotted “man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)” as party’s new symbol. The symbol was allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following a formal request by the party.

‘Man blowing turha’ is the new symbol of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, the ECI said in its order.

The turha, a man blowing a trumpet-like instrument, also called ‘tutari’ in Marathi, is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings in the past to political leaders in modern times.

‘Tutari’ coming to shake Delhi

The Sharad Pawar faction quoted lines from a popular poem ‘Tutari’ written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj.

“The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi’s throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar,” the party said in a post on X.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs defected from the party and joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The ECI later gave the party name and ‘clock’ symbol to the faction led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

‘Party wrongfully snatched from founder’: Sule

Reacting to the development, NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule on Monday asserted that the party’s original symbol should be returned and it was “wrong” how the party was “snatched away” from the its founder.

“The way the party has been snatched away from the founding member, this is very wrong. We should get back our party and sign (symbol)…There is democracy in the country, and this is wrong,” Sule said while talking to reporters.

On the Supreme Court’s notice on a plea filed by NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Jitendra Awhad said, “I am very happy that Supreme Court was quite clear that they wanted to defend and protect the democratic values in this country… tenth schedule clearly says that you cannot have an independent identity until and unless you merge with a political party.”

Awhad claimed that Ajit Pawar faction wants to “destroy and demolish” Sharad Pawar and uproot the veteran politician from Maharashtra politics.

The Apex court on Monday that interim order by the ECI which allowed veteran leader Sharad Pawar to use the name ‘Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Chandra Pawar’ would continue till further orders.

(With inputs from agencies)

