Mumbai: Maharashtra has been put on a high alert as Raj Thackeray seems undeterred with his anti-loudspeaker campaign. Barricades have been put at various places and vehicles are being checked since late night to prevent any untoward incident. Besides, heavy police deployment has also been made outside the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief’s residence here. As a precautionary measure, Mumbai police have issued a notice to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray under Section 149 of CrPC over his ultimatum. For the unversed, the loudspeaker row kicked off when Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. The MNS supremo had warned that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if his demands were not fulfilled. Earlier in the day, several mosques in and around Mumbai muted their loudspeakers during azaan following Thackeray’s threat. Late last night, the MNS chief had called upon the people to play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside those mosques where “azaans’ (prayer calls) are sounded from Wednesday. “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azaans; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he had said.Also Read - WATCH: Raj Thackeray Shares Old Video Of Balasaheb Promising Removal Of Loudspeakers From Mosques

Here are the LIVE Updates on Loudspeaker Row:

Police detains Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they perform Maha Aarti in Khalkar Hanuman Mandir in Pune.

Maharashtra: Police detains Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they perform Maha Aarti in Khalkar Hanuman Mandir in Pune pic.twitter.com/ydWGER2p4R — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Also Read - Play Hanuman Chalisa If You Hear Loudspeakers Blaring Azan: Raj Thackeray Appeals To Hindus As May 3 Deadline Ends

The situation is under control. Many Mosques did not play morning Azaan on loudspeaker voluntarily, following SC guidelines. 2500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law & order, said Police Commissioner Pune Amitabh Gupta.

Pune Police detained MNS Gen Secretary Ajay Shinde along with 6 others after they performed “Maha Aarti” in Khalkar Hanuman Temple. They were detained as per preventive action, said Pune Police officials.

In Mumbai, there are a total of 1,140 Mosques of whom as many as 135 used loudspeakers before 6am today. Appropriate action should be taken against these 135 mosques that went against the orders of the Supreme Court of India, informed Maharashtra Home Department.

There is peace in Maharashtra and no protest is happening in the state. No illegal loudspeakers running in the state… Bal Thackeray & Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena’s school of Hindutva is original, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray shared a video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. In the video, Bal Thackeray can be heard saying that the Shiv Sena will not rest until it is successful in preventing people from offering namaz on roads when it comes to power in the state.

“We (Shiv Sena) will not stop until we are successful in preventing the people from offering namaz on roads when we will form the government in Maharashtra,” Bal Thackeray said in the video posted by the MNS chief on his Twitter handle today.

Also Read - Leaves of All Cops Cancelled, Maharashtra Police on Alert After Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum Over Loudspeaker