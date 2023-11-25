Top Recommended Stories

Huge Fire After Explosion At Scrap Shop In Thane; 3 Injured

A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Published: November 25, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Huge Fire After Explosion At Scrap Shop In Thane; Three Injured

