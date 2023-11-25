By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Huge Fire After Explosion At Scrap Shop In Thane; 3 Injured
A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Thane: A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Details awaited.
