Huge Fire After Explosion At Scrap Shop In Thane; 3 Injured

A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Thane: A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Details awaited.

