New Delhi: Software engineer Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur, Maharashtra who last month won Apple's 'Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge' for his stunning image showing dew drops on a spiders web, said on Monday that Macro on iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-wide lens allowed him to achieve this feat. Chougule's winning image is now live on a hoarding in Mumbai at a prominent location — The Bandra Worli Sea Link.

"Macro is a very interesting yet equally challenging genre of photography. Apart from choosing a unique subject, I think the most essential aspects for making an excellent image are light, composition, a clean contrasting background, and patience," Chougule told IANS.

"Macro on iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-wide lens allowed me to closely explore this dramatic world and witness a wide range of minuscule details in nature," he added.

This year, top 10 winners were from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US — highlighting the global and diverse community of iPhone photographers.

A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple reviewed worldwide submissions and selected 10 winning photos.

Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker was one of the judges, who is co-founder of commercial photography firm titled ‘The House Of Pixels’.

Prajwal started with street photography and then moved to a more minimalistic style, as he likes isolating his subject to avoid clutter.

“I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks, with my iPhone 13 Pro. The ‘golden hour’ brings the best out of nature and is a photographer’s delight,” said Chougule.

“Dew drops on a spider’s web caught my attention and I was fascinated how the dry spider silk formed a necklace, on which the dew glisten like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature’s canvas,” he added.