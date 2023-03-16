Home

Maha Dy CM’s Wife Amruta Fadnavis Accuses ‘Designer’ Friend Of Conspiracy, Rs 1cr Bribe Bid; Lodges FIR

As per the FIR, Aniksha was in touch with Amruta for the past 16 months and also visited her residence. Amruta said she first met Aniksha in November 2021.

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has filed a police case against a “designer” for allegedly threatening her and trying to offer money to intervene in a criminal case. The designer has been identified as Aniksha.

On Amruta’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered on February 20 at the Malabar Hill police station against the woman and her father. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

Amruta Fadnavis’s claim against designer Aniksha

Aniksha claimed that she was a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear and requested the deputy CM’s wife to wear them at public events saying it would help her promote the products.

Aniksha allegedly told Amruta that her mother was no more and she was taking care of her family’s finances.

After gaining Amruta’s trust, Aniksha offered to provide her with information on some bookies through which, she claimed, they could make money, the official said.

She then directly offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case, said the official.

Amruta told the police that she was upset by Aniksha’s behaviour and blocked her number,

The woman then allegedly sent Amruta video clips, voice notes and many messages from an unknown number. She and her father indirectly threatened and conspired against Amruta, said the official citing the FIR.

The city police have registered the FIR against Aniksha and her father under Indian Penal Codesections 120-B (conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act sections pertaining to using corrupt and illegal means to induce a public servant.

An investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far, the official added.

