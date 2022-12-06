Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Special Local Trains, BEST Buses for Mumbai People on BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: On the occasion of the 67th death anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar on December 6 (Tuesday), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) is running additional train and bus services to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The special train and bus services are being run by the transport departments to avoid extra rush and provide convenience to those travelling to Chaityabhoomi, Dadar.

14 SPECIAL TRAINS ON MAHAPARINIRVAN DIWAS

For people visiting Chaityabhoomi, the Central Railway will be running additional 14 long-distance trains. In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, two unreserved special trains will also be running between Adilabad and Dadar. The Central railway has also planned to run more suburban local train services and has provided 12 additional trains which will be run on CR and harbour lines.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways said, “There are many followers who come to Mumbai from all over the state and country. All possible facilities should be made available to them at the railway station so that they are not inconvenienced.” Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Three-Day Travel Restrictions on Occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas; Check Details.

6 SPECIAL BEST BUSES FOR MAHAPARINIRVAN DIWAS

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has planned to run six buses from Shivaji Park to Dadar station and back to Shivaji Park. This service will be run as a ring route service from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm. “Those travelling from Dadar to Thane or Navi Mumbai can avail of a day pass of Rs 50 and Rs 60 for air condition buses from December 5 till 7. This facility is for those coming to Mumbai from different parts of the country on this occasion,” an officer from BEST said.

WHAT IS MAHAPARINIRVAN DIWAS

The death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The term ‘parinirvan’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicate the social scourge of untouchability. Ambedkar’s admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, and hence his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas.