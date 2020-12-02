New Delhi: The Maharashtra government in its state cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to rename the caste-based names of localities in the state. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

Names such as Mahar-wada, Bouddh-wada, Mang-wada, Dhor-vasti, Brahman-wada, Mali-galli are commonplace but they are unbecoming in a progressive state like Maharashtra, the CMO said in a statement.

The CMO statement further added that such names generally indicate that members of a particular community live in the area. The decision to rename these localities was taken to maintain social harmony and national unity.

However, these localities will be given new names such as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyotinagar, Shahunagar, Kranti Nagar.

Earlier, the state government had renamed the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Puraskar (award) as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan Puraskar.

(With inputs from PTI)