Palghar: At least 30 workers were rescued and 2 others suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out on Saturday at a Bajaj HealthCare unit in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar in Palghar district. As per preliminary reports, fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Reports further suggest that the injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Multiple employees were at work when the fire broke out in the office. The rescue operation was still underway when this report was filed. However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the office caught fire due to short circuit.