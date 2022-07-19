Pune: Tragedy struck the family of a two-year-old boy, who drowned in the swimming pool of a bungalow in Maharashtra’s Lonavala, police were quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday. The boy’s family had reportedly gathered there to celebrate his birthday.Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet Announces 26 New Flights From July 22. Check Route Details Here

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 13 at the bungalow, which the Nashik-based family had booked to celebrate the child’s second birthday the next day, an official from Lonavala police station was quoted as saying. “The parents and other family members were busy on the first floor of the bungalow when the toddler fell in the swimming pool outside,” he said. Also Read - In Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, 14 Shiv Sena MPs Join Eknath Shinde | Details Inside

It took the family members 10 to 15 minutes to realise that the boy was missing, and after a frantic search, they found him in the pool, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status: Suburban Services Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines. Deets Inside

(With agency inputs)