Mumbai: At least three people died and 47 others fell sick after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district. According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected people belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.

In the wake of this development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the victims.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is at present in Delhi, called the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital.

The CMO said that at least 50 persons have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, the CMO said.

On the other hand, the district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Eknath Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.