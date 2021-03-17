Palghar: In all, 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. After the cases were detected, the school has been declared a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 536 Cases in 24 Hours; Centre Says Pandemic Now in Tier II, III Cities | Key Points

According to news agency PTI, the cases came to light after a couple of students displayed symptoms of the viral infection earlier this week.

An official from the taluka medical office told news agency that of the 193 students from Nandore Government Ashram School, 30 tested positive for the infection on Tuesday and one of the teachers from the facility has also contracted the infection.

According to the health department of the state, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 treatment centre in the district.

Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.

(With inputs from PTI)