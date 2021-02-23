Latur: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the state have gone up beyond 6000-mark, at least 39 students and five employees of a hostel have on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Latur city. Also Read - Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Other Restrictions in Balaghat

As per updates from health officer Mahesh Patil of the Latur Municipal Corporation, over 360 students who live in the hostel underwent COVID-19 test, of which 39 from Classes 9 and 10 have contracted the infection. He added that the infected students are from Classes 9 and 10.

According to him, 60 teaching and non-teaching staff work on the hostel premises, and of these 30 underwent the test and five are infected.

He also added that the test reports of the remaining staffers will be available by the end of the day and the tests were conducted, after one of the girls from the hostel tested positive for the infection, following which 13 of her roommates were also found to be infected. However, the infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city.

(With inputs from PTI)