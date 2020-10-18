New Delhi: At least five naxals, including three women cadres, died on Sunday in an encounter with the Maharashtra police in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli district. Also Read - Days After Turning Witness in Cox & Kings Cheating Case, ex Finance Executive Found Dead on Railway Tracks

Notably, this was part of the operation 'Sixty Commando', which is being said to be one of the biggest operation by forces this year.