Thane: Police have registered a case against about 500 people for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms by gathering for a birthday celebration at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI quoting officials. The birthday party was held during the intervening night of February 17 and 18 at Deslepada, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

KDMC's ward officer Akshay Gudge had received a complaint that people had assembled in large numbers to celebrate the birthday of a local resident without following the coronavirus norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

After being alerted, the civic authorities visited the premises and later lodged a complaint with the Manpada police station against around 500 people, including the host and the attendees, the statement said.

The police have registered an FIR against them under IPC sections 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under sections of the Disaster Management Control Rules against the crowd.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.

