Mumbai: Sixty per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload has been reported from Maharashtra, the health ministry said. The state on yesterday reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is also the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. The cases, however, started declining around the end of 2020. The state is once again reporting a spike in its caseload. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following COVID-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge. Also Read - Maharashtra: BMC Issues Work From Home Order For All Teachers, School Staff As Mumbai Fights COVID Surge

Worst-affected districts

Pune- 445319

Nagpur- 178616

Mumbai Municipal Corporation- 347597

Thane – 295494

Nashik – 139820

Aurangabad – 61206

Jalgaon- 70867

Pune Muncipal Corporation- 228180

Latur- 27264

Akola- 20856

