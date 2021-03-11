Maharashtra Lockdown News: On a day when the state government imposed lockdown in Nagpur from March 15, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that lockdown will be imposed in more areas in 2-3 days as cases are on the rise in the state. On Wednesday, the chief minister had said that a decision a lockdown in the state will be taken in the next few days if people continue to ignore precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 13,659 Covid-19 cases, highest spike in one year. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Complete Lockdown From March 15-21 Due to Rise in Corona Cases | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Maharashtra has till date has recorded 2,252,057 infections. The state has also recorded 54 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 52,619. On the other hand, Mumbai, which has been recording over 1,000 cases for a week now, also recorded 1,539 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 337,124 and toll to 11,515 deaths.

However, the state government said that the lockdown can still be avoided if people adopted Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and followed protocol.

Earlier in the day, the state government imposed strict lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. This was announced by district guardian minister Nitin Raut. Notably, Nagpur has been reporting a spike in daily cases since the last month.

Issuing an order, the minister said that during the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25 per cent capacity. However, shops of essential commodities will remain open and liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

On Wednesday, Nagpur district reported 1,710 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall tally to 1,62,053. There are 12,166 active COVID-19 cases at present in Nagpur.