5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 15-Feet Deep Borewell In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

A five-year-old boy died after he fell into a 15-feet deep borewell in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

Maharashtra: As per the police, the boy, son of a sugarcane worker, may have fallen into the defunct borewell while playing. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy died after he fell into a 15-feet deep borewell in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. The minor boy could not be saved even as rescue operations continued till late night. An ambulance and other medical aid were kept ready at the spot. However, officials said the boy reportedly died of suffocation before he could be saved.

According to the NDRF officials, the boy fell into the borewell at around 4 pm on Monday. “The boy was trapped at a depth of 15 feet. A rescue operation as on and an ambulance and other medical aid were kept ready at the spot,” officials told PTI.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police and district administration personnel, carried out the operation to pull out the child from the borewell in Kopardi village under Karjat tehsil, around 125km from Pune city.

As per the police, the boy, son of a sugarcane worker, may have fallen into the defunct borewell while playing.

Last year, Tanmay Sahu, an eight-year-old boy, died after he was trapped in borewell for over 65 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. The minor boy had fell into the 400-feet deep borewell on December 6 while he was playing in a farm. He was stuck at 55-feet of the borewell and later died due to “suffocation”. The boy’s mother said, “My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6.”

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel had carried out the rescue operation for days but the boy could not saved as he died due to “suffocation”.

