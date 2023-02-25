Massive Fire Engulfs Maharashtra’s Sugar Mill After Blast In Its Distillery Unit; 80 People Feared Trapped
As many as 70 to 80 people are feared to be trapped inside the sugar mill. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are on.
Ahmednagar: A massive fire broke out at Gangamai Sugar Mill in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar after a blast in its distillery unit on Saturday evening. As many as 70 to 80 people are feared trapped inside the sugar mill. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are on.
#BigBreaking शेवगाव तालुक्यातील गंगामाई साखर कारखाना डिस्टिलरी इथेनॉल प्लांटमध्ये भीषण आग…#fire #shevgoan #sugarfactory #ahmednagar #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/5RNJfR55OX
— Nilesh Rajendra Jadhav (@NileshJadhavR) February 25, 2023
According to initial reports, the fire broke out at the sugar mill after there was an explosion in its distillery unit.
