Home

Maharashtra

Massive Fire Engulfs Maharashtra’s Sugar Mill After Blast In Its Distillery Unit; 80 People Feared Trapped

Massive Fire Engulfs Maharashtra’s Sugar Mill After Blast In Its Distillery Unit; 80 People Feared Trapped

As many as 70 to 80 people are feared to be trapped inside the sugar mill. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are on.

Sugar mill catches fire after blast in its distillery unit in Ahmednagar; 70-80 people feared trapped inside

Ahmednagar: A massive fire broke out at Gangamai Sugar Mill in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar after a blast in its distillery unit on Saturday evening. As many as 70 to 80 people are feared trapped inside the sugar mill. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are on.

Video: Massive Fire At Ahmednagar Sugar Mill In Maharashtra

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at the sugar mill after there was an explosion in its distillery unit.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.