Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a proposal to allow sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the “shelf-in-shop” method can be adopted by those supermarkets and stores that have an area of 1,000 square feet or more and are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.Also Read - Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown: COVID Curbs Continue In These States Amid Cases | Check Guidelines

However, supermarkets near places of worship and educational institutes will not be permitted to sell wine. Further, the sale of wine will not be allowed in districts where prohibition is in force. Supermarkets will have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for the license to sell wine. Also Read - Pics of 2 'Kissing' Owlets Delight The Internet, IFS Officer Calls it 'Pre-Wedding Photoshoot'

Additional income to farmers

This decision was taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers, Maharashtra skill development minister Nawab Malik told reporters. Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

BJP slams move

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has slammed the decision and alleged that the state government is promoting consumption of liquor. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra [liquor state].”

“The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not help people during two years of the pandemic but its priority is promoting the sale of liquor,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)