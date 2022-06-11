Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour. Child labour is a very unfortunate practice in the society. We need everyone’s support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us, he said.Also Read - Important Update! Kashmir Police Establishes Toll-Free Helpline at PCR Kashmir | Check Number Here

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret.

"If children under 14 years found working instead of going to the school, people should intimate us using the helpline. The government will provide such children free education, the minister added.