Mumbai: In a great relief to the resident doctors across the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for them who are treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges. A government order in this regard has been issued.

The move from the state government comes days after the protesting Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding their demands.

Maharashtra Government announces a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges pic.twitter.com/8ypvZkWcUn — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021



During the meeting, the chief minister had assured them of a special incentive in appreciation of their work during the pandemic, but had made it clear that it was not technically possible to waive their academic fees, which was their main demand.

Over 4,000 resident doctors in Maharashtra had started an indefinite strike seeking various demands, including a waiver of their academic fees and a risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic. They demanded a waiver of their academic fees on the ground that there were no classes held during the pandemic and that they were pressed into service from day one.

Moreover, the association had also asked that hostel conditions to be improved in government medical college hospitals and that TDS (tax deduction at source) not be deducted from the stipends of resident doctors in hospitals under BMC.