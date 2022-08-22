Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled the bill to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 1965 in Maharashtra Assembly on Monday. The Bill called for amendments in the Act under which heads of nagar parishads and panchayats can be elected directly by the voters. The amendment was introduced to change the existing practice of elected representatives choosing the heads of nagar parishad or municipal council.Also Read - Pune: Around 35 Driving Schools Asked To Upgrade Infrastructure Or Face Revocation Of Licenses

Raising objection to the bill, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “This is against the spirit of democracy. This government has not only played with the democratic norms, but has also given excess powers to the elected heads. This will cause frustration among elected members, as most of the powers are delegated to the head.” Also Read - Caught on Camera: Prisoner Seen Cutting Birthday Cake Inside Maharashtra Police Van | Watch

“This is not what the Constitution had envisaged. The amendment would restrict candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities to become the city head. Earlier, the posts of civic heads used to be reserved for women, SC, ST, OBC or open. There is no such provision in the amendment,” Pawar claimed. Also Read - BEST Going Green: Mumbai All Set To Roll Out First Green Hydrogen Buses

However, the amendment was later passed with majority voting in favour of it, The Telegraph reported.