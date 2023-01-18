Home

THIS State In India Is Facing Shortage Of 1 Crore Eggs Per Day

Aurangabad: Maharashtra is facing a shortage of one crore eggs per day, an official from the state’s animal husbandry department said. The official informed the PTI news agency that they have chalked out a scheme to increase the production of eggs in the state.

The state has a capacity to produce 1 to 1.25 crore eggs per day and the department has been chalking out a plan to meet the need, animal husbandry department’s additional commissioner Dr Dhananjay Parkale told PTI on Tuesday.

Currently, eggs are procured from Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to overcome the shortage, he said.

The animal husbandry department plans to give 50 White Leghorn chickens at a subsidised rate of Rs 21,000 along with 1,000 cages to each district in an attempt to increase the production,” the official said.

The department has sent the proposal to the state government for further sanctions, he added.

In Aurangabad, the price of eggs has increased in the last two months.”As on date, the price of 100 eggs in Aurangabad is Rs 575. The prices have been above Rs 500 (100 eggs) since more than two months,” wholesaler Abdul Wahid Shah said.