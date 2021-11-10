Aurangabad: To increase the coverage of the covid vaccine, the Aurangabad administration on Wednesday has issued a strict policy to its people. As per the notification issued by the district administration, the residents will not receive petrol, gas, or ration if they have not received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.Also Read - Delhi University Issues Academic Calender For BA First Year Students | Details Inside

The district administration has issued the notification on Tuesday, as of Nov 9, 2021, and implemented the orders on an immediate basis. The owners of the store and fuel stations have been advised to check the vaccination certificate of the people. Vaccination against coronavirus has been made mandatory for all the workers working either in hotels, resorts, and shops located in tourist places.

District Collector Sunil Chavan as reported by Hindustan Times said that the steps were taken after the vaccination figures in the region were found low. According to the order, people who wish to visit the historic sites and monuments such as Ellor cave, Pitalkora cave, Bibi Ka Maqbara, and others must have taken at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.

The state government health agencies have been advised to establish vaccination booths at places where the footfall of tourists is high as said by the officials to Hindustan Times. Maharashtra’s eight districts including Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Beed, Akola, and Aurangabad were identified to have vaccination drive at a slow pace.

The district collector has also written to the Treasury officer ordering him to stop salaries, and funds for the month of November for employees who have not received either a single dose of vaccine against the coronavirus or even fails to provide vaccine certificates.

Earlier on Tuesday(Nov 9, 2021), Maharashtra reported 982 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,19,329 and the toll to 1,40,430 as said by the state health department. Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections in the state, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 460 cases during the day, followed by 306 cases reported from the Pune region. Nashik region reported 141 cases, Kolhapur 35, Aurangabad 15, Latur 20, Akola one and Nagpur four cases, a health department official said to the news agency PTI.