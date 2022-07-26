Maharashtra Autorickshaw Strike Latest News: Pressing forth their demands, over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra on Tuesday said they will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31.Also Read - CNG, PNG Prices in Mumbai Hiked From Midnight. Check New Rates Here

Giving details, Pranav Penkar, president of Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh, said the Maharashtra government has not paid any heed to their long-pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators.

"The state government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we had to take this harsh step of going on an indefinite strike," said Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh.

He said one of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased.

Penkar said the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators.