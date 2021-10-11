Mumbai: Maharashtra Bandh called by three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident affected the normal life of the state. In the wake of the statewide shutdown, the Mumbai police had deployed striking reserves at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units. The shops in the state were also remained closed after the Maharashtra retail traders’ association decided to keep all shops shut. Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Assocaition (FRTWA) has urged traders to not operate shops throughout the day following the state government’s request.Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh 2021: What is Open, What is Closed? Latest News Update

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane had warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully. Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, "If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility."

Here are the key developments:

In the wake of the statewide bandh called by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, road transport services on Monday were affected and most of the shops remained closed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

First time in history of independent India, those who have the responsibility of running law & order decide in the cabinet meeting for bandh. Earlier Supreme Court & Bombay HC had banned such bandhs&fined Shiv Sena. We demand that HC takes cognizance of it: Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena protested, burnt tyres, blocked Eastern Express highway at Vikhroli

People in Mumbai being threatened to participate in #MaharashtraBandh. The ruling Govt of the State forcefully inconveniencing people is not going down well with the public. Man is clearly heard telling the shopkeeper that don’t blame me later if I break your shop! pic.twitter.com/zZ4t6nIPqV — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 11, 2021

No action has been taken against the Union minister and his son who were involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. BJP is anti-farmer and wants to crush them: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil

