Mumbai: In a major development, the ruling NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance which is known as the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' on Wednesday called for Maharashtra Bandh on October 11 to protest the violence that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Giving further details, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said the state cabinet has expressed sorrow over Lakhimpur incident, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident," Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil (File pic) pic.twitter.com/e1RGziNHem — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate.

Jayant Patil (NCP) moved the resolution to pay tributes to the deceased farmers which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Industries Minister Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena).

It must be noted that 4 of the eight people who died in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra’s son but no arrest has been made so far.