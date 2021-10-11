Maharashtra Bandh: Shops, markets will remain shut in Maharashtra on Monday as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has announced a 24-hour bandh across the state on Monday, to protest against the killing of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. In the wake of the statewide shutdown, striking reserves have been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units, Mumbai Police said.Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: Traders Support MVA's Bandh Against Lakhimpur Violence, to Shut Shops Till 4 PM

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully. Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, “If shopkeepers are ‘forced’ to close shops by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility”. Also Read - MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh Today Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Security Beefed Up Across Mumbai | Key Points

On the other hand, the Maharashtra retail traders’ association has decided to keep all shops closed. Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Assocaition (FRTWA) has urged traders to not operate shops throughout the day following the state government’s request. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister’s Son Arrested by SIT, Will Be Produced Before Court | Top Developments

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/57yOFikZLv — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Maharashtra Bandh | Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:31 AM: Several trade organisations in Pune have extended support. The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm today.

07:59 AM: Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra’s second-largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown today. “Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh,” said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar.

07:45 AM: Commuting respite for the public is expected from the civic-run Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, which has decided to run extra buses today. “As PMPML services fall under the essential category, we will be functioning on Monday, and have decided to ply extra buses, on all routes if needed,” said its transport manager DM Zende.

07:30 AM: Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc extended support to the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector.