New Delhi: Ahead of a statewide night curfew, Maharashtra government on Saturday extended coronavirus-related restrictions till April 15 and imposed strict actions on flouting the norms. In its latest statement this evening, the Maharashtra government banned all social gatherings, shut down drama theatres, and staggered timings for malls, restaurants, gardens and beaches. As many as 36,902 cases of coronavirus have been reported today in Maharashtra.

The state will also go into a night curfew from tomorrow in order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Maharashtra govt bans all types of social gatherings beginning March 27, closes drama theatres but home delivery of beginning March 27, closes drama theatres but home delivery of food at night exempted," the government released a statement.

“Malls, restaurants and gardens will remain shut in Maharashtra from 8 pm to 7 am beginning Mar 27; access to Maharashtra from 8 PM to 7 AM beginning March 27; access to beaches restricted,” it stated.

The government imposed a fine on violation of the COVID-19 norms. “All public places like beaches and gardens will remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000 per head,” the statement read.

“Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of Rs 1000,” it added.

Holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state has been banned completely. Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, the statement said.