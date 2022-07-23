Mumbai: “Maharashtra BJP is saddened by Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state”. This was stated by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil during the meeting of the State Executive. He said that Shinde has been made the Chief Minister with a heavy heart so that a stable government could be formed. Chandrakant Patil was addressing a party meeting held at Panvel in Raigad district. Patil’s statement is being viewed as the first sign of discontentment in the saffron party since the formation of the new government.Also Read - Do You Know About The Glowing Forest In Maharashtra? A Surreal Beauty To Experience This Season!

Had to convey the right message: Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil said that it was with a deep sense of anguish, that Devendra Fadnavis and the central leadership decided that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra would be Eknath Shinde, to give the right message and bring stability to whatever we are doing. We felt sad.

Delay in cabinet expansion

On the other hand, there is a delay in the cabinet expansion of the new government of Maharashtra. According to sources, there is no consensus on the division of departments. For this, both the leaders, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are on a tour of Delhi where the top leadership of the BJP has to put the final stamp on the list of ministers.

BJP surprised everyone by making Devendra Fadnavis the deputy CM

On June 30, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM. It was believed that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM. But the final outcome surprised everyone.